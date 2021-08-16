When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya's 'Sweet Voice' Brought Comfort At Aunt Shloka's Wedding

Aishwarya and Aaradhya at Shloka Shetty's wedding. (Image courtesy: monksinhappiness )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy their throwback pictures from the actress' cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding. Aishwarya, her husband and actor Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya attended the wedding in Bengaluru earlier this year. The event management company that covered the wedding shared new glimpses of the wedding festivities on their official Instagram profile on Saturday and in the caption, stated how little Aaradhya's "sweet voice" comforted aunt Shloka Shetty and her mother, who was crying at daughter's bidaai.

"Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in Shloka Shetty's vidai, comfort for Sulatha Shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, 'Don't cry, I'm there na!' Truly daughters are a blessing," read the caption on one of the posts featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya.

The photos also feature Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai and the actress posing in front of a framed picture of her dad Krishnaraj Rai at the wedding. Aishwarya lost her father in 2017.

At the wedding of her cousin, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was looking every bit of stunning in a red traditional outfit while Aaradhya was looking adorable in a white outfit.

Check out the viral pictures of the actress and her daughter from Shloka Shetty's wedding here:

And here's another video showing how much fun Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family had at her cousin's wedding:

Earlier this year, pictures of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya from Shloka Shetty's trended big time on social media. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next project is Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, in which she will co-star with her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan has featured in several films like Refugee, Guru, Raavan, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Delhi-6, Dus and the Dhoom series among others. His upcoming film is crime thriller Bob Biswas.