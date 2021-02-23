Viral: Aaradhya Bachchan Dancing To Desi Girl At Family Wedding With Abhishek And Aishwarya

Aaradhya with Aishwarya and Abhishek (courtesy aaradhyabachchanofficial)

Highlights Aaradhya attended a family wedding with Aishwarya

Pics from the wedding are viral

Aaradhya can be seen dancing in a video

Aaradhya Bachchan attended a family wedding with her parents Abhishek and Aishwarya recently, glimpses of which are all over social media. The Internet is currently obsessing over a video, in which Aaradhya can be seen setting the dance floor on fire at what appears to be a pre-wedding function. Aishwarya had a blast at her cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding and the video is a glimpse of just that - but she's not the only one who was having fun on stage. Her daughter, nine-year-old Aaradhya too joined her on stage, grooving to Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl. Aaradhya's adorable moves garnered loud cheers from the audience and also from her parents, who greeted her with hugs.

Here's proof that Aaradhya Bachchan is a super dancer in the making.

Meanwhile, here are some more snippets of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya from the actress' cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding. Aishwarya opted for ivory at the pre-wedding ceremony while Aaradhya stood out in red - the mother-daughter duo swapped colours for the wedding day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus last year and recovered in a few weeks. Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from Gulab Jamun, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. His line-up of films also includes a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan.