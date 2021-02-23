Trending: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attends Cousin's Wedding With Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya. (courtesy _ lovelyaishwarya)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding, pictures from which are spreading like wild fire on social media. The now-viral pictures have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actress on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya can be seen happily posing together. All three of them can be seen dressed to perfection in traditional outfits (also wearing face masks). In another photograph, they can be seen posing with the groom and the bride along with other guests at the wedding. In one of the shots, the star couple can be seen twinning in pastel outfits, while daughter Aaradhya complements them in a red dress.

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture perfect moment from the festivities.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. The actress has also signed a film with Mani Ratnam, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel (The Son of Ponni). During an interview with news agency PTI, the actress confirmed the project and said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. His line-up of films also includes a film based on Bob Biswas, which has been backed by Shah Rukh Khan. He will also be seen in Gulab Jamun, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows last year. He was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix.