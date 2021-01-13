'Guru Forever': 14 Years Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Memories With Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be super active on social media but she never misses to delight her fans with special posts on some occasions. Today was one such day as her film Guru clocked 14 years. On Tuesday, Aishwarya posted a picture collage from what appears to be from the screening of Guru. One of the pictures, features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband and co-star in the film Abhishek Bachchan. She also posted a solo shot of the film's director Mani Ratnam. In another picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen being her stunning self as she happily poses in a blue saree. She captioned the post: "On this day... 14 years...Guru forever."

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

Amitabh Bachchan, on his Twitter profile, shared a video which had snippets from Guru posted by a fan club and he wrote: "Yes indeed... A fantastic film and Abhishek was marvelous."

yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous https://t.co/78Jq4cLhL5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan, in an Instagram post last year, described as one of "most creatively satisfying" films of his career. He wrote in his post: "Guru brought me back together with Mani (Mani Ratnam) for the 2nd time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the 4th and Mithun da, Vidya Balan (with whom he later shared screen space in Paa) and Madhavan for the first time. Guru was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by AR Rahman (Tere Bina remains my favourite). The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my 'phiphty percent partner' was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai's wings."

Guru, which released in 2007, showcased the story of an ambitious business tycoon named Gurukanth Desai with focus on his rise and fall. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured as Abhishek Bachchan's wife in the film. Guru managed to impress both critics as well as the audiences and the film's song tracks, composed by AR Rahman remain popular even today.