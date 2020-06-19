For Abhishek Bachchan, Guru Was The 'Most Creatively Satisfying Film' Of His Career

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Guru. (courtesy: YouTube)

In his latest Instagram entry, Abhishek Bachchan talked about his films that released in 2007, describing it as "a landmark year" both on the personal as well as professional front. Of the Mani Ratnam-directed film Guru, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Guru brought me back together with Mani for the 2nd time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the 4th and Mithun da, Vidya Balan ( with whom he later shared screen space in Paa) and Madhavan for the first time. Guru was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by AR Rahman (Tere Bina remains my favourite ). The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my 'phiphty percent partner' was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai's wings."

The same year, Abhishek featured in a cameo appearance in Shootout At Lokhandwala, and added in his post, "Apoorva Lakhia, after Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, told me that in no matter what capacity, he would have me in every film he made. Staying true to that promise was Shoot Out At Lokhandwala . Yes, career decisions are important and you need to think and decide very carefully. But I've always believed that we must also do films for fun and for friends! And Apu is one of my closest. The year was capped off with JBJ (as in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom) from the brilliant, mad and creative mind of another dear friend... Shaad Ali ( our next after B&B )."

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom marked Abhishek's fourth collaboration with his father Amitabh Bachchan. "My 4th film appearance with Amitabh Bachchan. My second film with both Preity Zinta and Lara Dutta and my first with my friend Bobby Deol. Still one of the coolest soundtracks out there by the legendary Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy. Bob and I even got the opportunity to pay homage to our fathers and their legendary song Yeh Dosti. Great memories... That's also what it's about- making memories. And in 2007 I made some of the best ones," read an excerpt from Abhishek Bachchan's post.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has also signed The Big Bull, Anurag Basu's Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 2018 film Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, remains his last release. The actor will also be making his web-series debut with Amazon Prime's Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Abhishek Bachchan's career trajectory can be classified as an amalgamation of critically acclaimed films as well as mass entertainers. The actor delivered box office hits in the form of the Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, the Sarkar series, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Bluffmaster!, to name a few. The actor was equally adept at garnering praise from film critics for his performances in films like Guru, Yuva, Delhi-6, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the National award winning film Paa.