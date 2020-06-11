Abhishek Bachchan's Go-To Dance Number Is This 'Family Song' (Twitter's Words)

Abhishek with dad Big B (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights Abhishek revealed 'Kajra Re' is his go-to dance song

The song also featured Aishwarya and Big B

Twitter described 'Kajra Re' as Abhishek's "Family song"

Abhishek Bachchan is always in the mood for Kajra Re. Totally understandable. For Abhishek, who starred in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, the song Kajra Re will always hold a special place in his heart - he featured in the dance number with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (they weren't married then) and also Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he co-starred in the film. Aishwarya, who wasn't part of the film's cast, made a memorable appearance in the song. On Thursday, the 44-year-old actor responded to a tweet by Yash Raj Films, which produced Bunty Aur Babli, and revealed Kajra Re is his go-to dance song. Rani Mukerji was cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli. It was the first film, in which Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek shared screen space.

Meanwhile, Twitter thinks Kajra Re is Abhishek's favourite as it's his "family song" with Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan in it: "Of course! It's your family song, literally," read a tweet. Abhishek got married to Aishwarya in 2007, two years after Bunty Aur Babli's release.

Of course! It's your family song, literally. pic.twitter.com/wSh7fHXihJ — Benaaz P (@benaazp) June 11, 2020

Family song hai wo to...:) — .... (@anoopmor) June 11, 2020

Last month, Big B marked 15 years of Bunty Aur Babli's release with a tweet, writing: "15 years. Bunty Aur Babli. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun... and what a team! And Kajra Re on all our stage shows. Yoo hooo."

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

However, Abhishek will not be part of the Bunty Aur Babli sequel, which has been announced with Rani Mukerji returning to the cast and Saif Ali Khan as Abhishek's replacement. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.

BRB, we are busy doing the Kajra Re hook step. Wanna join?