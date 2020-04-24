Throwback To Abhishek's First Stage Performance With 'Cool Dude' Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan in a throwback moment (courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan dug out a throwback photo from 15 years ago and shared several fond memories attached to the photo. The photo features Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan from a 2005 stage performance organised to raise relief funds for those affected by the 2004 tsunami. The 44-year-old actor revealed that was his first ever stage performance! "My first ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude! This was for the "Help" telethon which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together (a Herculean task) was spearheaded by Sanjay Dutt."

In his post, Abhishek added while he had planned to make his stage debut with the IIFA Awards that year, he readily jumped onboard for the show: "And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn't say no to the cause and Sanju sir. Both dad and I performed to a mix/medley of his song Rang Barse and One Love, a track I had done as a cameo in my dear friend Suniel Shetty's film Rakt."

Abhishek, who was also simultaneously filming Bunty Aur Babli, shared a story about his birthday celebrations at the rehearsal venue of the show. "The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for Kajra Re with Aishwarya for Bunty Aur Babli. I would shoot the song all day from 9 am to 10 pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night. I even spent my birthday shooting Kajra Re (but that is a different story, reserved for another Friday)." Abhishek celebrates his birthday on February 5.

And then, Sanjay Dutt decided to surprise Abhishek with a special birthday cake: At night, after the shoot, I remember when I reached the venue for my rehearsal all the lights were off! Thinking that I had made a mistake and showed up to rehearse when there wasn't any.... Suddenly all the stage lights came on and all the dancers, Ganesh Hegde the choreographer, stage hands and technical staff surprised me! Then Sanju sir and Bunty Walia (he was one of the organisers) rolled out a huge cake and a birthday present for me. They all sang and managed to embarrass me to bits! What fun. Good times!"

Abhishek Bachchan was cast opposite Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli while Aishwarya (who wasn't married to Abhishek then) featured in just the Kajra Re song. Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has also been announced with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as Abhishek's replacement. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.