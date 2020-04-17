Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Something You Didn't Know About 2007 Film Guru

Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Guru. (Image courtesy: bachchan )

Did you know that Abhishek Bachchan shot the song Tere Bina of his 2007 hit Guru while he was filming Shaad Ali's Jhoom Barabar Jhoom? And did you know that Tere Bina is his "all-time favourite" song? Making the best use of flashback Friday, Abhishek Bachchan shared trivia about the Mani Ratnam film, in which he co-starred with actress Aishwarya Rai, whom he later married in 2007. The actor played the role of a businessman in Guru, which was loosely based on the life of Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani. He shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film and revealed that it was taken in 2006 when he was watching the playback of the now-famous scene, in which his character Gurukant Desai says, "Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage ... Samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho."

In his post, the actor wrote: "On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai. Mani (Ratnam) had decided to shoot the song Tere Bina (my all-time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely, during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (JBJ). Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot), I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai. This photo was taken whilst I was seeing the playback of the now-famous scene where Guru says the very famous dialogue, 'Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage ... Samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho'."

"Mani, last minute decided to include this scene in the film. So we used to shoot all night for the song, sleep a couple of hours and then shoot this scene in the daytime in the patio of the hotel we were staying in Madurai. I think it was the Taj," he added.

Abhishek also shared a "fun fact" about the aforementioned scene and revealed how Mani Ratnam involved one of his friend Gaurav in the shooting and made him play a minister just to film an OS (over the shoulder) scene. "A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him, had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai. Just as we were about to begin the scene, Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS of the 'minister.' Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they (Mani and cinematographer Rajiv Menon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the 'minister.' I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine."

Guru received positive reviews from critics and Abhishek Bachchan's performance was highly praised. The film also featured R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. Mallika Sherawat made a guest appearance in one of the film's songs.