Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Double Role In Mani Ratnam's Film: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name surfaced on the list of trends on Wednesday, after reports of her playing a double role in Mani Ratnam's next film surfaced on social media. Going by a recent Hindustan Times report, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a double role in the film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has confirmed that she has signed Mani Ratnam's upcoming film adaptation of Tamil epic novel Ponniyin Selvan, is likely to be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to sources," the report stated.

The Tamil film is being produced by Lyca Productions and it is expected to go on floors next year. As of now, the official cast of the film has not been announced. However, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul will reportedly be a part of the project.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 film Raavan, both of which featured Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The duo even worked together in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked Aishwarya's debut in the Tamil film industry.

