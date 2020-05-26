'What A Team': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Working With Son Abhishek For The First Time

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan )

"Cool dude" Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and landed some 15 years ago in the past, when Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005. Bunty Aur Babli was the first film, in which Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek shared screen space. The father son duo didn't co-star in a film before 2005 but Mr Bachchan was the narrator for Abhishek's 2003 film Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost. Today, Big B is as excited about Bunty Aur Babli's release as he was years ago. In a tweet on Tuesday, May 26, Big B wrote: "15 years. Bunty Aur Babli. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun... and what a team!" The film released on May 27 and also featured Aishwarya Rai in a special song Kajra Re, in which she shared the dance floor with both Abhishek and Amitabh. Aishwarya got married to Abhishek in 2007, two years after the film's release. In his tweet, Big B added that they performed Kajra Re in all stage performances: "And Kajra Re on all our stage shows. Yoo hooo."

Rani Mukerji was cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli. Take a look at Big B's tweet here:

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

In one of his Flashback Friday posts, Abhishek had revealed that his first ever stage performance was with Amitabh Bachchan in 2005 and that the father-son duo set the stage on fire to a medley. "My first ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude... Both dad and I performed to a mix/medley of his song Rang Barse and One Love... The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for Kajra Re with Aishwarya for Bunty Aur Babli. I would shoot the song all day from 9 am to 10 pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night. I even spent my birthday shooting Kajra Re," wrote Abhishek.

In the years after Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek co-starred with his father in films such as Paa, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Sarkar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

A sequel to Bunty Aur Babli has also been announced with Rani Mukerji returning to the cast and Saif Ali Khan as Abhishek's replacement. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.