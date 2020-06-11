5-Year-Old Abhishek Bachchan Was 'Thrown Off The Sets' Of 1983 Film Pukar For This Reason

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan )

Highlights Abhishek shared the story behind his 2001 film Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai

"During the climax shoot, we chanced upon the fake swords," he wrote

"Started playing with them and then eventually breaking them," he wrote

Abhishek Bachchan, on Thursday, travelled back in time and recalled why he was "thrown off" the sets of his father Amitabh Bachchan's film Pukar in 1983. The 44-year-old actor, in his latest Instagram post, shared the story behind his 2001 film Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, which was directed by his "childhood best friend," filmmaker Goldie Behl, and revealed that he and the 45-year-old director decided to make a film together after they were "thrown off" the sets of Pukar for "breaking props." Pukar was directed by Goldie Behl's father Ramesh Behl and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. "Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers' film for breaking the props because as a 5-year-old and 6-year-old, we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was Pukar and Goldie Behl's father (the great Ramesh Behl) was the director and my dad was the lead," Abhishek wrote in his post.

"During the climax shoot in Goa, we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 years later we made our first film together," he added. Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai marked Abhishek Bachchan and Goldie Behl's first project together.

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai was Abhishek Bachchan's fourth film in Bollywood. He made his debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. Since then, he has featured in several films like Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Bluffmaster!, Guru, Yuva, Delhi-6, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paa and Dhoom.

Goldie Behl, who is the husband of actress Sonali Bendre, made his directorial debut with Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and later went on to direct Abhishek again in the 2008 film Drona.