Abhishek Bachchan Remembers His 'Slightly Awkward, Foreign Returned' Self From 20 Years Ago

Abhishek Bachchan, who will complete two decades in Bollywood by the end of June, shared a road map of his journey in Bollywood, on his Instagram profile on Wednesday. The 44-year-old actor, who stepped into Bollywood with JP Dutta's Refugee, wrote an extensive note, an excerpt from which read, "It's hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20 years as an actor! It's been a wonderful journey this far. I'm not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it's nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times."

Abhishek, whose parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are Bollywood veterans, thanked the people "who had faith in him" and wrote: "#RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22-year-old boy, who had a lifelong dream... One that he has spent the last 20 years living."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, in the comments section wrote: "May this decade see us collaborate," while Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented: "Many more to come...Onwards and upwards."

Abhishek Bachchan's career trajectory can be classified as an amalgamation of critically acclaimed films as well as mass entertainers. The actor delivered box office hits in the form of the Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, the Sarkar series, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Bluffmaster!, to name a few. The actor was equally adept at garnering praise from film critics for his performances in films like Guru, Yuva, Delhi-6, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the National award winning film Paa.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has also signed The Big Bull, Anurag Basu's Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 2018 film Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, remains his last release.