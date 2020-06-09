Vicky Kaushal, Who Was Hit By A Pan, Kept Filming This Manmarziyaan Scene

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Manmarziyaan. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights "I didn't realise it while doing the scene," wrote Vicky Kaushal

"But glad that Anurag Kashyap didn't say cut," he added

The film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan

Did you know that Vicky Kaushal got injured while filming a scene of the 2018 film Manmarziyaan? Yes, you read that right. However, the actor kept filming the shot. Recently, a Twitter user asked Vicky if he actually got hit by a saucepan during a scene and continued to shoot without stopping. Responding to the fan on Twitter Vicky Kaushal wrote: "I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that Anurag Kashyap (the film's director) didn't say cut." The Twitter user compared Vicky to Leonardo Dicaprio, who continued to film despite being injured on the sets of Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film Django Unchained and wrote: "Did Vicky Kaushal cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene because it does bounce off and hit exactly where he's bleeding? If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-and-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting."

Read the tweets here:

I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say "cut". :) https://t.co/JRMYBf6gYl — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 7, 2020

Manmarziyaan showcased the complicated love story of DJ Sandzz (played by Vicky Kaushal), a feisty girl Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and her husband Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan). Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Aanand L Rai, Manmarziyaan released in 2018. The film also premiered at Toronto International Film Festival as Husband Material.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Last year, he starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor's upcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will reportedly be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.