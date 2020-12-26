Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Pic From Christmas Celebrations With Daughter Aaradhya

Christmas 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aaradhya looks cute as a button in a red outfit in the photo

"Merry Christmas," wrote the actress in the caption

"All our love always," she added

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated her fan to an adorable photo of herself and her daughter Aaradhya from their Christmas celebrations on Saturday. The little munchkin looks cute as a button in a red outfit. The photo appears to from the Bachchans' Christmas festivities, glimpses of which Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared on Thursday. In the latest picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya can be seen making a heart from their hands while posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, the actress wished her fans with these words: "Merry Christmas and all our love always." She accompanied her caption with several Christmas emojis.

See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

On Thursday, Navya Naveli Nanda shares a bunch of pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Aaradhya, Agastya Nanda and herself celebrating Christmas together. Navya and Agastya are children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The photos have been trending on social media since Thursday. Check them out here:

Meanwhile, check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Christmas post from last year:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. She was admitted to a Mumbai hospital along with Big B, Abhishek and her daughter, who all had tested positive for the virus.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next project is Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, in which she will co-star with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.