Christmas 2020: Inside Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's Celebrations With Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya And Others

On Christmas eve, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda treated us to some stunning pictures from the Bachchans' celebrations. Navya, who recently made her Instagram profile public, posted photos of Big B, Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Aaradhya (Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter), Agastya Nanda and herself (children of Shweta). Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, was also there. In one of the pictures, Jaya Bachchan can be seen posing with Navya while holding balloons. Another photo shows how beautifully the Bachchans decorated their Christmas tree. The happy family photo in the end of the album will bring a smile on your face.

Last year, on Christmas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable photo of herself and daughter Aaradhya twinning in red outfits. Seen the photo? If not, take a look here:

Now that Navya Naveli Nanda has made her Instagram profile public, it is safe to say that we will get to see several other priceless pictures of the Bachchans in the future. Here are some photos she has shared till now featuring Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and little Aaradhya:

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. His work-in-progress projects are Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund and Mayday. Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last film was Fanney Khan, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen with Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.