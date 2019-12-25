Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Celebrated Christmas

Christmas 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

It's finally here! We are talking about pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Christmas celebrations. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a Christmas post on Instagram and it is special for many reasons. First, it features her daughter Aaradhya and second because it also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai's photo. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen holding her daughter as the duo pose for the camera. Behind them, we can see a photo of Krishnaraj Rai hanging on a wall. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans in the sweetest way possible. She wrote: "Merry Christmas, love always." Take a look:

Last week, pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from the little munchkin's school's annual day event trended big time on social media. In the photos, Aaradha looked beyond adorable in a saree. She performed to a folk song at the function.

Coming back to Christmas posts, several other celebrities also wished their fans on social media in adorable ways. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself standing near a Christmas tree and wrote: "It's the best time of the year again. Merry Christmas." She can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Christmas with the Bhatts" written on it.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.