Christmas 2019: Kareena Kapoor Parties With Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora And Others

A sneak peek into Bollywood stars' Christmas eve celebrations

Kareena Kapoor with Malaika, Amrita and Alia. (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Merry Christmas, folks! Bollywood stars made the most of the festive season by partying all night. Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a special party on Christmas eve and it was a star-studded affair. The guest list comprised Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Yami Gautam, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor (Phew). Brahmastra co-stars Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made an entry together at the party and even smiled for the shutterbugs. Karan Johar and several other fans clubs shared pictures from the party on Instagram.

Take a look at the pictures from the party here:

Fam jam@malaikaaroraofficial @amuaroraofficial @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Karan Johar shared pictures with Kareena, Ranbir, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika and Alia from the party. Check out the photos, you can thank us later.

Merry Xmas!!!!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor happily posed for the cameras together.

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who also attended the Christmas party, struck a pose.

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor was dressed in a gold outfit.

Karisma Kapoor photographed at the party.

Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever, in a red outfit.

Malaika Arora photographed at the party.

The couple's section was well-represented by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish at the party.

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal at the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar were also photographed at the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur at the party.

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a black outfit.

Yami Gautam was all smiled at the party.

Kartik Aryan was also present at the Christmas bash.

Kartik Aaryan arriving at the party.

Kareena Kapoor awaits the release of Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is busy with the promotional duties of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has films like Jawaani Janeman, Bunty Aur Bali 2 and Bhoot Police, in the pipeline.

