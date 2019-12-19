Inside Taimur's Birthday Party: See Who Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Invited

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur.

Highlights Kareena and Saif hosted a birthday party for their on Taimur on Thursday

Karan Johar attended the party with son Yash

Taimur will turn 3 on Friday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a lavish birthday party for their son Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn 3 on Friday. Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita, sister Karisma, her kids Kiaan and Samiera, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya, aunt Reema Jain and her sons Armaan and Aadar were among the first ones to arrive at the party. The grand birthday bash was also attended by several of Taimur's pint-sized friends from the Bollywood circle, including Karan Johar's son Yash and Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh's kids Riaan and Rahyl to name a few. Taimur looked adorable in a black t-shirt and white trousers and his brown boots will definitely give you fashion goals. Kareena, as usual, looked stunning in a polka dot dress while Saif opted for a grey t-shirt and blue denims.

We also got glimpses of Taimur enjoying a giant wheel ride with cousin Kiaan at the party. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera were twinning in black t-shirts while mom Babita went for an orange-coloured top and white trousers. Karisma patiently posed with her son Kiaan for the paparazzi.

Inaaya had a lot of fun at the party. She looked cute in an off-white frock. We also spotted Soha Ali Khan's actor husband Kunal Kemmu arriving at the party.

Armaan Jain's plus-one for the celebrations was his fiancee Anissa Malhotra. His brother Aadar and mom Reema Jain happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Here's how Karan Johar's son Yash and Genelia-Riteish's kids brightened up the party:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and the couple welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016.