Taimur had a lot of fun at the party. He even enjoyed a giant wheel ride

Inside Taimur's Birthday Party: See Who Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Invited

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur.

Highlights

  • Kareena and Saif hosted a birthday party for their on Taimur on Thursday
  • Karan Johar attended the party with son Yash
  • Taimur will turn 3 on Friday
New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a lavish birthday party for their son Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn 3 on Friday. Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita, sister Karisma, her kids Kiaan and Samiera, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya, aunt Reema Jain and her sons Armaan and Aadar were among the first ones to arrive at the party. The grand birthday bash was also attended by several of Taimur's pint-sized friends from the Bollywood circle, including Karan Johar's son Yash and Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh's kids Riaan and Rahyl to name a few. Taimur looked adorable in a black t-shirt and white trousers and his brown boots will definitely give you fashion goals. Kareena, as usual, looked stunning in a polka dot dress while Saif opted for a grey t-shirt and blue denims.

ni5jfe9
9vgivf2o
s5eeoq8o

We also got glimpses of Taimur enjoying a giant wheel ride with cousin Kiaan at the party. Take a look:

k19e8hho
ab34np2

Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera were twinning in black t-shirts while mom Babita went for an orange-coloured top and white trousers. Karisma patiently posed with her son Kiaan for the paparazzi.

n9cpe0a8
u9vt2f4

Inaaya had a lot of fun at the party. She looked cute in an off-white frock. We also spotted Soha Ali Khan's actor husband Kunal Kemmu arriving at the party.

gq82h1kg

vjc0qi28

Armaan Jain's plus-one for the celebrations was his fiancee Anissa Malhotra. His brother Aadar and mom Reema Jain happily posed for the shutterbugs.

kmac7gt
5celpqc

Here's how Karan Johar's son Yash and Genelia-Riteish's kids brightened up the party:

kcscon68
6thllbao

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and the couple welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016.

taimur birthday party kareena kapoor saif ali khan

nd-india
