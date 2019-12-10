Sharmila Tagore To Taimur Ali Khan, This Pic Of The Pataudis Is A Perfect Family Portrait

Soha Ali Khan shared this family photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

It is not every day that we get to see so many stars in a single frame, which is why this family picture of the Pataudis, shared by Soha Ali Khan is extremely special. On Tuesday morning, the 41-year-old actress shared a perfect picture from her fam-jam. The picture features Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In her post, Soha revealed that the picture happens to be from Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday celebrations.

Soha accompanied the post along with an interesting caption and she wrote: "With so many people in one frame it's impossible to get a shot where everyone's eyes are open (sorry Bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera - Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake ! Happy Birthday Amman."

Take a look at the post here:

We have been keeping up with the Pataudis, thanks to the posts shared by Soha and Kunal on their Instagram profiles. On Monday, Kunal Kemmu shared pictures of Saif and Kareena from Ranthambore and he captioned it: "My camera just loves these two and so do I."

This is the post we are talking about:

Kunal also posted a picture of himself with Soha and Inaaya from the safari and he captioned it: "Hamsafari." Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are often accompanied by Soha and Kunal on their trips. Last year, the quarter had a stylish vacation in Maldives. This year, their destination was Ranthambore.