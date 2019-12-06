Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor And Soha, Kunal Kemmu's Double Trouble At Pataudi Palace

Kunal Kemmu shared this photo (courtesy khemster2)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a blast at Pataudi Palace and guess who joined them? Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, who have been sharing glimpses of their winter diaries on Instagram. Kareena and Saif, who love to party with their loved ones, had a fam-jam of sorts with Kunal and Soha last night. It was more like a "Cold blue and royal blue," kind of a night, as Kunal Kemmu captioned a photo on Instagram. In the photo, Kareena, Saif, Kunal and Soha can be seen twinning in black. Kareena knows how to make even a simple sweater-pants combo look uber-glam. Saif Ali Khan was totally in the nawabi mood, looking particularly royal in a bandhgala of sorts, paired with white kurta pyjama.

"About last night," wrote Kunal Kemmu:

Meanwhile, this also happened next morning - pint sized Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were "up, up and away" on a swing. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016 while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal in September the following year. They pint-sized cousins are often spotted being escorted to playdates in Mumbai as well.

Kunal and Soha checked into the Pataudi Palace earlier this week, from where he posted pictures with his parents.

The Pataudi Palace is the go-to retreat for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Earlier in September, the couple celebrated Kareena's 39th birthday at the lavish palace with a family only get-together.

Kareena and Saif, who fly out a few times every year for vacations abroad, are often accompanied by Soha and Kunal on their trips. Last year, the quarter had a stylish vacation in Maldives.