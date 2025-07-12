Ronit Roy On Kareena Kapoor Khan Being Terrified After Saif Ali Khan's Hospital Discharge: "She Was Heading Home..."

Saif Ali Khan being attacked at his residence earlier this year was shocking to the industry. Ronit Roy recently revealed more details on how Kareena Kapoor Khan herself faced a frightening incident when Saif was discharged from the hospital after his surgery.

What's Happening

Ronit Roy's security agency was hired for Saif Ali Khan's protection after the burglary attempt at his Bandra residence in January this year. Saif Ali Khan had suffered from 6 stab wounds, out of which two were deep, while one was dangerously close to his spine.

Ronit Roy, known for his performances in films such as Udaan and Ugly, owns Ace Security and Protection agency. According to reports, top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been among its clients. He was also hired for Saif Ali Khan's protection after the unfortunate incident.

Recalling how Kareena Kapoor Khan too had faced a frightening occurrence after Saif was discharged from the hospital, Ronit Roy told Hindi Rush, "Saif was on his way home after being released from the hospital. There was a huge crowd, with media and onlookers everywhere. As Kareena was also heading home from the hospital, her car was slightly attacked, which frightened her."

He added, "Because the media and public were so close, her car got jostled a bit. She was understandably shaken and immediately asked me to bring Saif home myself. I went to get him, and by the time we returned, security had already been set up, with strong police support in place. Thankfully, things are under control now."

About The Incident

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an unidentified person at his Mumbai residence. He suffered injuries in his spine, neck, and hands after a fight broke out between the actor and the two. Saif Ali Khan underwent a 2.5-hour neurosurgery along with a plastic surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Recent Reaction To The Attack

In conversation with Barkha Dutt recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about the harrowing episode, "We still haven't come to terms with it 100%, at least I haven't. Just the fear... I was very anxious in the first couple of months, and it was difficult to sleep and get back to normalcy. The memory fades more and more; it's there in your gut, it will always be there. It's like death, when you lose someone, you never really get over it. The memory fades day by day, and that's when the healing sets in.

The actor said she doesn't want to live in fear for her children.

"It's wrong to put that stress on them. It's been a tough journey to manoeuvre from anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife, because at the same time, my husband was stabbed. I'm happy, blessed and thankful to god," she added.

Kareena Kapoor hopes the trauma from the incident will shape her sons, who have lived a "very sheltered life", into different kinds of men.

In A Nutshell

Ronit Roy, whose security agency was brought on board for Saif Ali Khan's protection after the attack, revealed more details about the aftermath. He spoke about how Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, was terrified after Saif Ali Khan's discharge.



