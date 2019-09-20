Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Lost Their Way To Pataudi Palace, Locals Helped: Reports

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena and Taimur at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Saif stepped out to ask for the right way to the Pataudi Palace Some locals accompanied the couple to the main gate of the Pataudi Palace Kareena will celebrate her 39th birthday with her family in Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their son Taimur are currently in Pataudi, where they'll celebrate the Tashan actress' 39th birthday on Saturday. However, before the family of three could arrive at Saif's ancestral Pataudi Palace, they lost their way after taking a wrong turn and had to ask locals to help them figure out the route, reports Mumbai Mirror. On Thursday, Saif, Kareena and Taimur hired a cab from the airport to Pataudi and after a taking a wrong turn, they arrived at a local market realising they had lost the way.

At that time, Saif stepped out of the car to ask about the route. Mumbai Mirror reports that initially the locals were quite surprised to find Saif Ali Khan asking about the route to the Pataudi Palace but they helped him anyway. Some good Samaritans even accompanied Saif to the main gate of the Pataudi Palace, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor frequently visit the Pataudi Palace for a quiet getaway from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai city. Earlier, they celebrated Taimur's birthday at the Pataudi Palace, for which Kareena's sister Karisma and her children Samaira and Kiaan also joined them. Saif and Kareena have hosted their extended family members including Karan and Kunal Kapoor (sons of Shashi Kapoor).

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in critically-acclaimed Sacred Games 2, has Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline.

Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of Good News in December and she'll soon start filming Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.