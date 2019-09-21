Inside Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations At The Pataudi Palace. See Pics

Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor photographed cutting the cake. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor! The actress turned 39-years-old on Saturday and she couldn't have done it in a more stylish way. Kareena might be a social media recluse, but thanks to her actress sister Karisma Kapoor, who have us a sneak peek of the Jab We Met actress' royal birthday celebrations at the Pataudi Palace. Karisma posted a video on her Instagram profile on Saturday, in which the birthday girl could be seen smiling with all her heart as she cuts her birthday cake. For her special day, Kareena opted for a pristine white outfit and she looked simply stunning in it. Sharing the video from the celebrations on her Instagram profile, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday my darling Bebo. We love you."

Check out the video here:

We can't thank Karisma Kapoor enough for sharing more stunning pictures from Kareena's birthday celebrations from the Pataudi Palace. In one of the pictures, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, twinning in white, could be seen kissing. The pictures, which were originally shared by Karisma on her Instagram stories, were later curated byseveral fan clubs dedicated to Kareena ( there are so many).

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Dance India Dance. In terms of films, the actress has several projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht in the pipeline. That's not it, Kareena has reportedly also signed Lal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan, which is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump.

