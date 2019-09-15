Inside Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's 'Fam-Jam.' See Pic

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday The picture featured also her sister Kareena "Saturday night," wrote Karisma Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor occupied top spot on the list of trends on Sunday after her "fam-jam" photo with sister Karisma Kapoor surfaced on the Internet. The photo, originally shared by Karisma Kapoor, went viral minutes after she posted it on her Instagram profile. The fam-jam picture also features Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor looks chic in a zebra-print attire while Karisma can be seen sporting a black printed shirt and blue trousers. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote: "My girls" and accompanied her post with hashtags such as #Saturdaynight and #famjam. Check it out:

Last week, during Ganesh Chaturthi, Karisma Kapoor treated her Instafam to an adorable video of her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur chanting "Ganpati Bappa Moreya" along with chachu Armaan Jain. The clip stole the show on the Internet as over 10 lakh users viewed the video on Instagram.

Though Kareena Kapoor isn't on Instagram herself, she frequently features in her sister Karisma's Instagram feed. In July, the latter shared a couple of photos with Kareena Kapoor and their family while they were on a vacation in London. One of the pictures also featured Amrita Arora, who shares a great bond with the Kapoor sisters.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. She currently judges TV dance reality show Dance India Dance. Kareena's line-up of films includes Angrezi Medium, Good News and Karan Johar's Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.