Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Ranthambore Dairies. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (Image courtesy: khemster2)

Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan might be a social media recluses but thanks to actor Kunal Kemmu, we got a glimpse of the couple's Ranthambore (Rajasthan) diaries. Kunal Kemmu, who has been accompanied by his wife Soha Ali Khan (and Saif's sister) and his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, shared a set of stunning picture of Kareena and Saif on his Instagram profile, on Monday. In the pictures, Kareena and Saif can be seen dressed in proper winter outfits. Kunal Kemmu captioned the picture: "My camera just loves these two and so do I." He added the hashtags #khemsterclick #nightshot #aboutlastnight #firelight #firelighting #love to his post. ICYMI, take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu shared a super cute picture of himself along with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya from the safari and he captioned it: "Humsafari. #wildlife #family #safari #tigers #ranthambore #incredibleindia." How cute is this picture!

The family celebrated Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday there and we got a sneak peak into her birthday celebrations, courtesy Sharmila Tagore's daughter Soha Ali Khan's Instagram posts. Check out the posts here:

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor - the actress' line-up of films include Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also had Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Hindi Medium, opposite Irrfan Khan, in the pipeline. Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, remains Kareena's last release.