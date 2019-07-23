Taimur And Inaaya's Animal Farm Adventures With Mommies Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy sakpataudi)

Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan, currently holidaying in London, checked into Willows Activity Farm with Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya. Joining them on the field day was VJ Rannvijay Singh's wife Prianka Singha and her daughter Kainaat. Soha shared a full-house photo of the pint-sized visitors and their respective moms on Instagram and captioned it: "A day at the farm." In the adorable photo, Taimur is plonked in Kareena's arms while Soha has Inaaya in her arms. Kainaat adds oodles of cuteness to the photo with her smile. Meanwhile, we can't take our eyes off such a stylish mom-squad.

Here's a glimpse of Tim and Inaaya's day out in London:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently joined Kareena Kapoor in London and they took Taimur and Inaaya out on a play date in a park, adorable photos from which made Instagram go all aww. Soha captured the priceless moment when Taimur greeted his baby cousin with a hug and captioned it "reunited" on Instagram. Later we spotted Taimur and Inaaya hanging out with Kunal Kemmu on a rock.

Talking about Inaaya and Taimur's bonding, Soha recently told news agency IANS: "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring." Taimur and Inaaya are six months apart.

Kareena Kapoor's trip to London is not just for a holiday but also for work. She has been busy shooting Angrezi Medium in London, in which she plays a cop and co-stars with Irrfan Khan.

