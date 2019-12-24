This Pic Of Alia Bhatt With BFF Akansha Ranjan Makes For A Perfect Christmas Greeting

Alia Bhatt with Akansha Ranjan. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

The festive fever has taken over Bollywood stars and Alia Bhatt is not an exception. The 26-year-old actress shared a lovely picture of herself along with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, on her Instagram story on Tuesday and we simply love it. In the picture shared by Alia, the duo can be seen happily posing next to a giant Christmas tree. Alia and Akansha can be seen dressed in fairly casual outfits. Alia looks cute in a dark green night suit of sorts. Her hair is styled in a ponytail and she sports a no make-up look. The caption on Alia Bhatt's Instagram story read, "Happy Christmas eve' eve. If you know, you know."

Alia Bhatt, who was busy with the shooting of Brahmastra in Varanasi and Manali, made it home just in time for Christmas. Several fan pages dedicated to the actress, shared pictures from her Brahmastra diaries on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are best friends and they frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profile. We simply love it when that happens. Here are some pictures of the BFFs that we just love. Check them out, you can thank us later.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar's period drama Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Sadak 2, in the pipeline, which is being directed by Alia's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt.