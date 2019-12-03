Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In Snowy Mountains: Internet Digs Out Pic From Brahmastra Shoot

Team Brahmastra have also shot in locations across Bulgaria, London, New York and Scotland apart from Manali and Varanasi in India.

Alia and Ranbir in a viral pic (courtesy aliabhatt__arabic)

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are trending again and this time for yet another set of viral photos from the shooting of Brahmastra in Manali. Alia and Ranbir are very much in Mumbai right now but were in Manali earlier in November for reportedly filming a song sequence. As per fan-clubs and also given the snow-caked background, the photos appear to be from the Manali shooting schedule. In the photos, Alia can be seen layered in a neon green overcoat to beat the winter chill while Ranbir sports a jacket as they wait for their shot amidst snowcapped mountains. Brahmastra went on floors in February last year and has also shot in locations across Bulgaria, London, New York and Scotland apart from Manali and Varanasi in India.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photo here:

Earlier in November, Alia and Ranbir were given a grand welcome in Manali as they flew into Himachal Pradesh to shoot Brahmastra. Fan-clubs shared these photos:

RK and @aliaabhatt in Manali - #Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy drama and marks Alia and Ranbir's first film together. Brahmastra is being made as a trilogy, the first part of which is currently in production. The ensemble cast of Brahmastra is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, also stars Nagarjuna and features Mouni Roy as a villain. The film is expected to have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

While not much has been revealed about Brahmastra, the story is reportedly spun around Ranbir's character Shiva, who can emit fire from his hands, and his love interest Isha, and their adventure-filled quest for the titular 'brahmastra'.

Brahmastra is slated to hit screens in May 2020.

Alia Bhattranbir kapoor

  • Alia and Ranbir were in Manali for the film's shoot
  • Fan clubs have dug out an old pic from Brahmastra sets
  • They were reportedly shooting for a song in Manali

