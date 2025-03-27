Miley Cyrus Dazzles Sparkly Eyes, Fanned-Out Eye Lashes And Cherry Lips

Miley Cyrus looked enchanting in her latest glam offering that she posted on her Instagram. The American singer and sing writer made jaws drop with her skin-hued and black cross-wired mini kaftan dress that she team with a glamorous avatar to die for.
Miley Cyrus was a vision to behold as she dolled up in an exquisite look featuring her flawless base, blonde brows, a wash of rose gold shadow laden on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a dramatic fanned-out lashes effect, a touch of red blush and silver highlighter on her cheeks, and a cherry lip colour to add the finishing touch of glam to her look.
The 32-year-old popstar's hair game matched steps with her beauty look of the day by being styled into a Hannah Montanna inspired golden blonde bang laden straight open tresses look.
Miley Cyrus's sparkly eyes and cherry lips were like two peas in a beauty pod.
