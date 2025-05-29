Miley Cyrus's LBD Look For <i>Something Beautiful</i> Hits All The Right Notes

If anyone knows how to bring some rock 'n' roll energy to even the simplest outfits, it's Miley Cyrus. The singer and actor recently took to Instagram to share a classic look in a little black dress she wore to the release party of her new album, Something Beautiful.

Cyrus exudes effortless elegance in a sleeveless black mini dress from the MM6 line by Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela. The cut of the LBD is classic with a high neckline that embraces a timeless, mod-inspired silhouette. The dress fits her body perfectly, making it look flattering and refined.

She completed the look with Tabi Ballerina Flats by Maison Margiela. Like the dress, the shoes are simple and understated, adding a subtle and graceful touch - ideal for the intimate, live performance vibe of the intimate event, hosted by TikTok at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Cyrus styled her hair in her signature long, loose waves with volume and a slightly tousled finish. The waves added a romantic, rock 'n' roll edge that matches her personal brand.

Her makeup is soft and glowing, with hints of bronze across her face. A nude lip, defined brows, subtle brown eyeshadow, and kohl along the waterline made her blue-grey eyes shine even brighter.

For accessories, Cyrus kept it minimal and chic with simple anklets. Her tattoos served as the only other adornment - beautifully contrasting with the simplicity of her dress.

The outfit blended seamlessly with the intimate, warm-toned lighting and vintage decor, which added a nostalgic glamour to the scene. It struck a perfect balance for an event that's meant to feel personal and emotional.