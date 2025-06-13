Miley Cyrus Shines Bright In A Little Black Dress At The Screening Of <i>Something Beautiful</i>

Miley Cyrus is on cloud nine. The pop icon's latest visual album, Something Beautiful released on Thursday, June 12. It features 13 original songs from Miley's latest studio album of the same name. The 32-year-old recently attended one of the movie's screenings and shared a heartfelt note for fans.

Miley Cyrus slipped into a black mini dress featuring structured sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. A silver overlay underneath the fitted bodycon wonder added some contrast to the monochrome fit.

Cyrus kept her makeup minimal, opting for a dewy base. She highlighted her cheeks with blush, contour and a little shimmer. Winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and glossy lips sealed her glam. Miley kept her curly blonde tresses open as they framed her face beautifully.

The last snap in the album featured Miley Cyrus addressing the audience while on the stage. Her side note read, “From the catwalk to citywalk. I loved seeing the audience at the one-night-only event of this visual album, Something Beautiful. Your surprised faces are etched into my heart for eternity.”

She added, “I wish I could join every screening, sharing this special evening with you all. To everyone who went to the theater with an open mind and heart, I adore you. Beauty is everywhere and tonight I saw it shining bright in each of you.”

For another round of screening, Miley Cyrus picked out a strapless gown that screamed vintage elegance. She slipped into a deep-scooped metallic corset top and teamed the structured silhouette with a black figure-hugging mermaid skirt.

A part of her caption read, “It was so surreal to see each of you in your velvet seats tonight, awaiting the arrival of Something Beautiful, a project I've poured myself into for years. This is more than a movie to me; it's a manifesto for my way of life from this moment on. A devotion to welcoming beauty into the day-to-day in all of its unique forms.”

Miley Cyrus's Something Beautiful album was unveiled on May 30.