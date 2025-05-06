Met Gala 2025: Miley Cyrus's Crocodile-Textured Leather Jacket Deserves A Red Carpet Of Its Own

Miley Cyrus brought her signature edge and fearless fashion game to the 2025 Met Gala. From Rihanna to Shah Rukh Khan, the evening was packed with star power but it was Miley who left everyone buzzing.

The theme for the night, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” called for elevated looks inspired by Black dandyism and bespoke fashion, and Miley nailed it. She showed up in a black ensemble, designed by Pieter Mulier. It perfectly combined sharp tailoring with rich textures and a futuristic edge.

The standout piece of her look? A high-collared, crocodile-textured leather bolero jacket featured exaggerated, structured shoulders, giving off serious sci-fi-meets-haute-couture energy. It was sleek, shiny and sculptural in all the right ways. Miley's bare midriff stole the attention. The singer paired the jacket with a fishtail skirt that was oh-so-voluminous.

Miley Cyrus accessorised her look with a layered gold choker and hoop earrings. Her hair was slicked back into an origami-inspired braid- unique, clean and totally on theme.

The singer's makeup game was on point! They chose a glossy pink shade for her lips. Her cheeks were subtly enhanced with minimal blush, while a generous highlighter gave her skin that radiant, dewy glow. The star's eyes were softly defined with just the right amount of kohl along the upper and lower lash lines and coated in mascara to perfection.

In a room full of icons and jaw-dropping couture, Miley did not just show up- she showed out. Her look proved that she is not afraid to take risks and redefine what red-carpet fashion can look like.