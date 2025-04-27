Miley Cyrus Brings A Mix Of Street Style And Glam Chic To Her New York Outing

American singer and actress Miley Cyrus knows how to make heads turn! The singer was recently in New York City to shoot an ad film. She shared snippets of her time in NYC on Instagram, and we are in love with her style.

The opening frame featured Miley dressed in an all-black co-ord set, which included a sleeveless, fitted, ribbed turtleneck top and matching high-waisted ribbed pants. The pop star accessorised it with oversized geometric sunglasses and a small black handbag. She paired her outfit with thin-strapped black stiletto heels.

For makeup, Miley opted for a natural base and nude lip colour. She left her wavy curls loose to complete the look.

In the follow-up picture, Miley Cyrus made the day-to-night transformation look effortless as she wore a stunning sleek, black dress with a high neck. Sometimes the smallest details make a big difference and the side slit did just that. While other style statements remained the same, the singer accessorised her outfit with a matching dainty belt and pointed-toe heels.

From street style to high fashion, Miley Cyrus aces it all. Another fit featured a classic bomber jacket from Saint Laurent, leather mini skirt and McQueen's Birdee boots. Rocking the look for the Maybelline shoot, her styling team brought a cool-girl edge to her overall look.