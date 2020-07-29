'Forever Indebted:' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Writes To Fans After Being Discharged From Hospital

A file photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan10)

Just a day after being discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where she was being treated for COVID-19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a thank you note for her fans and well-wishers on her Instagram profile. "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel, and for Pa, AB and me," Aishwarya wrote on Tuesday night. She added, "Overwhelmed and forever indebted...God bless you all. All my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless. Love you all too."

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her 8-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital. Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek (both coronavirus positive) are still in the hospital.

On Monday, Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that the mother-daughter duo have been discharged from the hospital, adding, "They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

An emotional Big B tweeted this when Aishwarya was discharged from the hospital: "Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)."

T 3607 - T 3607 - — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan announced on July 11 that he had tested positive for the virus and was in hospital - his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced soon after that he had tested positive as well and was also in the same hospital. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tested positive (and has now been discharged after testing negative) was isolated at home and was moved to hospital a week later. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

Apart from the Bachchans' properties, actress Rekha's bungalow has also been sealed by the BMC after her security staff was found to be infected. Actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Several TV stars recently announced that they had got the virus as well.