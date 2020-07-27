'Couldn't Hold Back Tears,' Writes Amitabh Bachchan After Daughter-In-Law Aishwarya Is Discharged From Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Highlights Big B and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11

They are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya was discharged after a 10-day stay in the hospital

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, "couldn't hold back his tears" after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 8-year-old granddaughter, who were also admitted in the same hospital for the coronavirus treatment, were discharged from the hospital on Monday. The senior actor, in his latest tweet, wrote that he got emotional as his daughter-in-law and granddaughter were sent home after testing negative for COVID-19. "Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)," tweeted Big B.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after a 10-day stay on Monday. Sharing the news on social media, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, who also tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to the Nanavati hospital with Big B, tweeted: "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. The next day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also diagnosed with the virus. She was in isolation at the Bachchan residence - Jalsa - for almost a week before she was moved to the Nanavati Hospital on July 17.

The four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, including Jalsa, were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC on July 12. The containment zone sign outside Jalsa was removed on Sunday.