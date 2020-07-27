Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Post From Hospital Is On 'Enemies' And 'Success'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's latest musings have been about "enemies" and how they are an inevitable part and parcel of "success." Big B, who continues to write on his official blog, Twitter and Instagram from Nanavati Hospital's isolation ward, shared an interesting Instagram post on Monday morning. "In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight... just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance," said his post, accompanied by a filtered selfie. Mr Bachchan was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya are also in the hospital.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

On Sunday, remembering his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B wrote his poems are keeping him company during his isolation period.

On his official blog, the 77-year-old actor wrote a lengthy note about the impact coronavirus-prompted isolation can have on one's mental health. "There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor... the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not... The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human... for weeks."

Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows were sealed by the BMC earlier this month. However, the "containment zone" sign outside the Bachchan residence Jalsa was removed over the weekend. Amitabh Bachchan's film Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime last month. He will return as the host for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.