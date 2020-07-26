Amitabh Bachchan, In Hospital, Writes About How COVID-19 Affects Patient's Mental Health

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wrote about how the coronavirus affects a patient's mental health in his new blog on Saturday evening. The actor, who moved to hospital from his residence on July 11, opened up about staying in the isolation ward in order to curb the spread of the disease and how it feels to "not see another human for weeks" because of the isolation. Big B started his post with these words: "In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing... eyes shut in attempted sleep... there is no one about or around... and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the will of the almighty there is release."

"There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not...The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human...for weeks," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the routine visits of the healthcare workers: "There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care... but they ever appear in PPE units... you never get to know who they are, what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection... all white beings about... almost robotic in their presence... they deliver what is prescribed and leave... leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination." Read Amitabh Bachchan's full blog here.

Big B and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. A day after the duo shared their coronavirus diagnosis with their fans on Twitter, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter also tested COVID-19 positive. Aishwarya was in isolation at the Bachchan residence - Jalsa - for almost a week before she was moved to the Nanavati Hospital last week.

Amitabh Bachchan, from the hospital, has been sharing updates about his health with his fans on social media. Take a look:

The four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, including Jalsa, were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC on July 12. The containment zone sign outside Jalsa was removed on Sunday.