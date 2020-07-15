Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Shares A Note For Healthcare Workers

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, shared a note for healthcare workers on his social media handles on Tuesday. The actor tweeted: "Pristine white their layered dress, dedicated to serve they be, god like incarnations they, companions of the sufferer they, erased they their ego have, to us they have embraced in care, they be the divine destination, they fly the flags of humanity." Amitabh Bachchan along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and they were hospitalised. The actor has been keeping his fans updated through Twitter.

pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Earlier this week, Big B wrote to his fans from the "Hospital's COVID ward." Thanking his fans for all the love and wishes, Big B wrote: "Prayers and wishes of well-being, come to me like the torrential unstoppable rain... This bond of love has broken the banks of containment... Swept away... I have been drenched in this immense love... The darkness of my lonely solitude illuminated... My individual gratitude shall I never be able to express... On bended knee do I bow my head before thee."

Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter also tested positive and they are in isolation at their Mumbai home. On Tuesday, a hospital insider shared an update about the actors' health updates and told news agency PTI: "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days."

All four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa (where the actor lives with his family) - were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)