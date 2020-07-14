Anil Kapoor, Who Is Praying For Amitabh Bachchan's 'Speedy Recovery,' Shares Unseen Video Of Their Live Performance

Big B and Anil Kapoor in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for COVID-19 treatment and to wish him "speedy recovery," his Shakti co-star Anil Kapoor shared a true blast from the past on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor, who has co-starred with Big B in a couple of films, shared a get well soon note for the 77-year-old actor along with an unseen video of both of them performing live together in a stadium. In the clip, the duo can be seen singing and dancing to the track Bachke Rehna Re Baba from Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 film Pukar, in which he shared screen space with Randhir Kapoor and Zeenat Aman.

Sharing the clip, Anil Kapoor wrote: "I remember performing live in packed stadiums with Amitabh Bachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable! Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon!"

I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @SrBachchan ! That love and energy is unmatchable!

Praying for your speedy recovery & waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon! pic.twitter.com/64GEgWF3VP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday evening. The duo were immediately admitted to the Nanavati hospital and according to a report by news agency PTI, they will have to be in the hospital for another week. A hospital insider was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday: "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days."

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have been updating their fans about their health on Twitter. On Monday, Big B also thanked his fans for all the "prayers and wishes of well-being" and tweeted: "Swept away... I have been drenched in this immense love... The darkness of my lonely solitude illuminated... My individual gratitude shall I never be able to express."

A day after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's coronavirus diagnosis, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter also tested positive for COVID-19. They both have been in isolation at their home - Jalsa - which has been sealed, along with Big B's other three family bungalows, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC.