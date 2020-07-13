'Swept Away': Amitabh Bachchan Writes To Fans From Hospital's COVID Ward

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note to fans thanking them for the prayers as he spent another night in the COVID ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. In the blog post dated July 13, for the location spot, Mr Bachchan wrote "Hospital's COVID ward" while in the note he said, "Prayers and wishes of well-being, come to me like the torrential unstoppable rain... This bond of love has broken the banks of containment... Swept away... I have been drenched in this immense love... The darkness of my lonely solitude illuminated... My individual gratitude shall I never be able to express... On bended knee do I bow my head before thee."

He also posted the message on his Instagram page:

Amitabh Bachchan along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and they were hospitalised. Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter tested positive the following day and they are in isolation at their Mumbai home.

Meanwhile, a source from the hospital told news agency PTI that neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Abhishek are in need of "aggressive treatment." The source added: "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy... Their vitals and appetite are fine."

Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - was sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)