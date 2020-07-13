Amitabh Bachchan And Son Abhishek, Coronavirus Positive, 'Don't Require Aggressive Treatment': Report

A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek in Mumbai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek, 44, who are currently in an isolation ward at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital because of their COVID-19 diagnosis, are not in need of "aggressive treatment," said a hospital source, reported news agency PTI. Big B and Abhishek are undergoing "supportive therapy," the source added. "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," PTI quoted the hospital insider as saying. "Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday, saying they have "mild symptoms" and asking fans to "stay calm." A hospital statement on Sunday morning said Mr Bachchan and Abhishek were "stable with mild symptoms."

Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation at home. On Sunday, Abhishek tweeted they are "self-quarantining" at home.

On Sunday, Abhishek also confirmed that he and his father will remain in Nanavati Hospital till advised otherwise by doctors: "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Showered with good wishes and get well soon messages, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his well-wishers on Twitter with this message: "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, and me."

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

During the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan frequently blogged about working for long hours with detailed disclaimers that proper precautionary measures were in place on the sets. Mr Bachchan was shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and also for a few videos applauding COVID-19 warriors.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - was sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)