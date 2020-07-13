Good Wishes Pour In For Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Celebs - Vivek Oberoi Among Them

Aishwarya and Abhishek in a pic from last year (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna sent a "big hug" to the Bachchans

"Our prayers for the quick recovery of the family," tweeted Vivek Oberoi

"Get well soon Amit uncle," read Sonam Kapoor's tweet

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple's young daughter tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a shower of good wishes and positive vibes from celebrities. Get well soon messages poured in from the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and others, among them, actor Vivek Oberoi, who once dated Aishwarya; needless to say that the 43-year-old actor began trending for his tweets for the Bachchans. "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family," he wrote in a tweet and added in a separate one: "We're all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care."

Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏



We're all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020

Twinkle Khanna, whose parents - Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia - co-starred with Mr Bachchan in a number of films, sent a "big hug" to the Bachchans. Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar wished the "speedy recovery". "Get well soon Amit uncle," read Sonam Kapoor's tweet on Amitabh Bachchan's timeline. Get well soon notes were also shared by Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with both Mr Bachchan and Abhishek, and the likes of Preity Zinta, and others.

Uncle I hope you and @juniorbachchan make a speedy recovery. Big hug — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 12, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2020

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! ❤️ champ ! https://t.co/CgpoHvlgqe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2020

All my prayers for you & family...To healing & speedy recovery Sir!! #duggadugga ❤️ — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) July 12, 2020

Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and Amitji ???? Love you loads ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 11, 2020

@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy ❤️ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 11, 2020

Get well soon buddy ... sending love and prayers to u & Amit uncle ... get bk home safe & healthy @juniorbachchan@SrBachchan — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 11, 2020

Get well soon @juniorbachchan ... Wishing you a speedy recovery..

Warmest Regards — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 12, 2020

Touchwood both you and dad are fit im sure your going to recover soon. ????❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 12, 2020

Tweets also poured in from Amitabh Bachchan's colleagues Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Anupam Kher, whose family members too tested COVID-19 positive recently:

Amit , get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother......he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two ...Jaya, don't worry...every thing will be fine my brave baby....Look after yourself and everyone at home.....Love you all......take care ????. ???????????????????? — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 12, 2020

Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I'm sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely???? — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2020

Celebrities from the South film industry also showered Amitabh Bachchan with a whole lot of love. Dhanush, who co-starred with Mr Bachchan in Shamitabh, tweeted: "My sincere prayers for your speedy recovery." Good wishes also poured in from south megastars such as Chiranjeevi, Mammootty and Mohanlal, who co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the short film Family.

All our best wishes and hearty prayers are with you Amit ji! @SrBachchan Get well Soon! https://t.co/WsmqTw7y9t — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a quick recovery, Prayers... — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan revealed they have tested coronavirus positive in separate tweets on Saturday. They are in an isolation ward in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. On Sunday afternoon, Abhishek tweeted to say Aishwarya and their daughter have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and they are in home quarantine. Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.