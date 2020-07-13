Good Wishes Pour In For Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Celebs - Vivek Oberoi Among Them

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan revealed they have tested coronavirus positive in separate tweets on Saturday

Aishwarya and Abhishek in a pic from last year (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights

  • Twinkle Khanna sent a "big hug" to the Bachchans
  • "Our prayers for the quick recovery of the family," tweeted Vivek Oberoi
  • "Get well soon Amit uncle," read Sonam Kapoor's tweet
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple's young daughter tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a shower of good wishes and positive vibes from celebrities. Get well soon messages poured in from the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and others, among them, actor Vivek Oberoi, who once dated Aishwarya; needless to say that the 43-year-old actor began trending for his tweets for the Bachchans. "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family," he wrote in a tweet and added in a separate one: "We're all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care."

Twinkle Khanna, whose parents - Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia - co-starred with Mr Bachchan in a number of films, sent a "big hug" to the Bachchans. Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar wished the "speedy recovery". "Get well soon Amit uncle," read Sonam Kapoor's tweet on Amitabh Bachchan's timeline. Get well soon notes were also shared by Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with both Mr Bachchan and Abhishek, and the likes of Preity Zinta, and others.

Tweets also poured in from Amitabh Bachchan's colleagues Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Anupam Kher, whose family members too tested COVID-19 positive recently:

Celebrities from the South film industry also showered Amitabh Bachchan with a whole lot of love. Dhanush, who co-starred with Mr Bachchan in Shamitabh, tweeted: "My sincere prayers for your speedy recovery." Good wishes also poured in from south megastars such as Chiranjeevi, Mammootty and Mohanlal, who co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the short film Family.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan revealed they have tested coronavirus positive in separate tweets on Saturday. They are in an isolation ward in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. On Sunday afternoon, Abhishek tweeted to say Aishwarya and their daughter have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and they are in home quarantine. Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

