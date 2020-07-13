'Thank You For Your Eternal Love And Affection,' Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Tweets To Well Wishers

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh, Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive recently

So did Aishwarya and her young daughter

Get well soon messages for the Bachchans flooded social media

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is in an isolation ward at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis, thanked fans and well wishers for their messages of concern, which have been pouring in on Twitter since Saturday night. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek revealed they tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple's young daughter have also tested positive and are in home quarantine. Big B, who has been sharing health updates on Twitter, dedicated this message of gratitude to his fans on Sunday night: "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, and me."

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

In a separate tweet, the 77-year-old actor added: "I put my hands together and say: Thank you for your eternal love and affection... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya and me... my unending gratitude and love." Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 43 million followers on Twitter, was responded to with more "get well soon" tweets.

T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..



वो सबजिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँअभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या औरमुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वकआभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

On Saturday night, Mr Bachchan tweeted: "I have tested Covid positive.... shifted to hospital," and asked those who met him in the past few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus. In a separate tweet, Abhishek shared a health update about him and his megastar father: "Both of us having mild symptoms."

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek revealed Aishwarya and their daughter's COVID-19 diagnosis with this tweet, adding that his mother Jaya Bachchan was found negative: "The rest of the family including my mother have tested negative."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.