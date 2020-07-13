"Thank You For Your Eternal Love And Affection," Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Tweets To Well Wishers

"I put my hands together and say: Thank you for your eternal love and affection," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights

  • Amitabh, Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive recently
  • So did Aishwarya and her young daughter
  • Get well soon messages for the Bachchans flooded social media
New Delhi:

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is in an isolation ward at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis, thanked fans and well wishers for their messages of concern, which have been pouring in on Twitter since Saturday night. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek revealed they tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple's young daughter have also tested positive and are in home quarantine. Big B, who has been sharing health updates on Twitter, dedicated this message of gratitude to his fans on Sunday night: "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, and me."

In a separate tweet, the 77-year-old actor added: "I put my hands together and say: Thank you for your eternal love and affection... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya and me... my unending gratitude and love." Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 43 million followers on Twitter, was responded to with more "get well soon" tweets.

On Saturday night, Mr Bachchan tweeted: "I have tested Covid positive.... shifted to hospital," and asked those who met him in the past few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus. In a separate tweet, Abhishek shared a health update about him and his megastar father: "Both of us having mild symptoms."

Abhishek revealed Aishwarya and their daughter's COVID-19 diagnosis with this tweet, adding that his mother Jaya Bachchan was found negative: "The rest of the family including my mother have tested negative."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

