Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Test Coronavirus Positive; "Shifted To Hospital," Tweets 77-Year-Old Actor

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus earlier on Saturday and are admitted to hospital, both of them revealed in tweets on Saturday night. An hour after Mr Bachchan's tweet revealing his coronavirus diagnosis, Abhishek tweeted: "Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Read Abhishek Bachchan's tweets here:

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

In his tweet earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, had said that he's been admitted to a hospital - Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan also said his family members and staff have undergone tests for COVID-19 and their results are awaited. "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," read a part of Mr Bachchan's tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Mr Bachchan added in his tweet. Ahead of Abhishek's tweet, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told NDTV that Amitabh Bachchan is asymptomatic and stable.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

While "Get well soon" tweets poured in from fans on Twitter, filmmaker Boney Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to send good wishes to Mr Bachchan:

Get well soon Amit Ji. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery. https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

During the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about working for long hours with detailed disclaimers that proper precautionary measures were in place on the sets. Mr Bachchan had tweeted about a sprained hamstring muscle earlier in May. Mr Bachchan was shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and also for a few videos applauding COVID-19 warriors.

Amitabh Bachchan clocked 51 years in Bollywood this year. Last year, in November, the actor wrote about undergoing check-ups and medical procedures at the hospital in a tweet and also in his blog post. Earlier in October, Big B was admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a few days for routine check-ups.

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT platform Amazon Prime, making it Big B's first ever digital release. Mr Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in the movie, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan's line-up of films now includes Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre. Mr Bachchan will also return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati for the upcoming season.