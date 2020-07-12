Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Are COVID-19 Positive, Tweets Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted the test results of mom Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan has tested negative

Big B and Abhishek, who tested positive yesterday, are still in hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter have also tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan revealed their diagnosis. Aishwarya and her young daughter have been isolated at home in Mumbai, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. Hours before Abhishek's announcement, a tweet posted and then deleted by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope caused some confusion. A post from Abhishek on Sunday evening confirmed that his wife and daughter's test results were positive and that they had been quarantined at home - Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are still in hospital, the actor said. Read his tweets here:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

The Bachchan residence, Jalsa, has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, as have the three other family bungalows. 30 staff members have been tested for the virus.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive on Saturday and are in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan announced that he had the coronavirus as well. In a post shared today, he asked fans not to panic.

Amitabh Bachchan is "stable and has mild symptoms," hospital authorities said. He is in an isolation ward.

Actor Anupam Kher revealed today that members of his family, including mother Dulari and brother Raju, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was negative, Mr Kher said. Actress Rekha's bungalow has also been sealed after her security staff tested positive. Domestic staff in the households of actor Aamir Khan and filmmakers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously tested positive for COVID-19. Actress Zoa Morani also got the virus and has since recovered.