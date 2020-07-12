A Tweet On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter's COVID-19 Tests - Then Deleted

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive yesterday

It's not clear whether Aishwarya and Aaradhya are at home or in hospital

Jalsa, the Bachchan residence, has been sealed off

There appears to be some confusion over the COVID-19 test results for actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, 8. In a tweet today, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that Aishwarya, who is married to Abhishek Bachchan, had tested positive as had the couple's young daughter; Jaya Bachchan has tested negative - minutes later, he deleted the tweet. Meantime, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested negative, news agency PTI reports. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive yesterday and are in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Jalsa, the Bachchan residence, has been sealed off.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted yesterday:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan announced that he had the Coronavirus as well. In a post shared today, he asked fans not to panic.

Amitabh Bachchan is "stable and has mild symptoms," hospital authorities said. He is in an isolation ward.