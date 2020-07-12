Anupam Kher's Family Members Test COVID-19 Positive. He Tweets: 'I Have Tested Negative'

Anupam Kher shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Actor Anupam Kher, in his latest tweet on Sunday, revealed that his mother Dulari, brother Raju and other family members have tested positive for coronavirus, whereas, he tested negative. The 65-year-old actor shared that his mother tested "mildly positive" for COVID-19 after which they admitted her to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor's sister-in-law and niece also tested "mildly positive" for the virus. Anupam Kher, in his tweet, also wrote that he has informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about his family members' test reports. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID-19 positive (mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi and niece, in spite of being careful, have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The BMC is informed," tweeted Anupam Kher.

The actor also shared a video in his tweet, in which he said that his mother wasn't eating for the last few days, after which he got her blood test done. He said the reports showed nothing alarming but the doctor advised him and his brother to get her CT scan done. When they took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue, she was found COVID-19 positive. The actor added that after her mother's corona diagnosis, he and his brother also got themselves tested. Raju and his family have self-quarantined themselves at their home.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's tweet here:

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Anupam Kher's tweet arrived a day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. The duo are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Anupam Kher is best-known for his performances in films such as Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Special 26, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.