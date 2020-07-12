Amitabh Bachchan, Coronavirus Positive, Is 'Stable With Mild Symptoms,' Says Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, is now "stable with mild symptoms" and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, revealed the hospital in a statement on Sunday. The veteran actor,77, and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, 44, were admitted to hospital on Saturday evening after testing positive for COVID-19. Other than Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, the rest of the Bachchan family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also undergone tests for COVID-19 and their results will be announced today, reported Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday. The veteran actor has confirmed that he will keep on updating his fans about his health condition via Twitter, said the hospital.

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet, in which he wrote: "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

An hour after Mr Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed in a tweet that he is COVID-19 positive. "Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan worked for long hours even during the lockdown, details of which he even shared with his fans on Twitter. In his tweet, the actor, who was shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, also added the disclaimer that proper precautionary measures were taken on the sets.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo while Abhishek Bachchan's first-ever web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows recently released on Prime Video.