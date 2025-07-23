Anupam Kher's <i>Tanvi The Great</i> Declared Tax-Free In Delhi And Madhya Pradesh

Veteran actor Anupam Kher returned to direction with Tanvi The Great, 23 years after his directorial debut Om Jai Jagadish. Starring debutante Shubhangi Dutt in the titular role, the Hindi film released in theatres on July 18, 2025.

The actor-director has now expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for making his film tax-free in the state. Earlier today, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, also took to X to announce that Tanvi The Great has been declared tax-free in Delhi too.

What's Happening

Anupam Kher had taken to Instagram earlier today, as he expressed his deepest regards to Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, for watching Tanvi The Great. The actor was also grateful to have his latest release be tax-free for the audience in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing a video of meeting the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, "TAX FREE in MADHYA PRADESH. Aadarniya Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri @drmohanyadav51 ji! Kal Bhopal mein pehle aapse aapke nivaas sthaan par bhent hui! Uske uparant ye hamara saubhagya hai ki aap hamari film #TanviTheGreat theatre mein dekhne aaye! Aapne na keval hamari film ko saraha balki hamari film ke jazbe ko dekh kar ise TAX FREE bhi ghoshit kar diya! (TAX FREE in MADHYA PRADESH. Respected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, @drmohanyadav51 ji! Yesterday in Bhopal, I had the honour of meeting you at your residence. Following that, we were truly fortunate that you came to watch our film #TanviTheGreat in the theatre! You not only appreciated our film, but were also moved by its spirit-and declared it TAX FREE!)"

Anupam Kher mentioned that the gesture reflects admiration for the Indian army.

"Ye aapki samajik muddon aur sena ke prati vishesh bhavna darshata hai. Ek baar phir aapka aur aapke mantri mandal aur anya karmachariyon ka hriday se dhanyavaad! (This gesture reflects your deep concern for social issues and your special respect for the armed forces.)"

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, too shared a picture with Anupam Kher and the leading lady of Tanvi The Great - Shubhangi Dutt.

The Delhi Chief Minister wrote, "I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film Tanvi the Great tax-free in the state. With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, 'special' girl, Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds. Tanvi's story is emotional and inspirational. We are committed to promoting films that strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignite patriotism, and awaken the conscience of the nation. Best wishes to the entire team of the film."

X/Rekha Gupta

Anupam Kher On How Tanvi The Great Is A Personal Story

In an interview with NDTV, Anupam Kher shared that Tanvi The Great is a personal story as it draws inspiration from his maternal niece, Tanvi, who has autism.

"This is a personal story. Tanvi is my maternal niece who is autistic. I was once here in Gurugram to attend my cousin's wedding. Tanvi was 13 at the time. People were singing and dancing, and they were having a lot of fun.

"But Tanvi was standing all alone and looking at a mountain. I asked her, 'Tanvi, what are you doing?' And she said, 'I'm looking at my world'. That was a very heavy statement. I didn't understand what her world was, or maybe she wasn't able to make me understand what she was trying to say. That's how the seed of the story took root," the actor-filmmaker said.

About Tanvi The Great

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director MM Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

The tale of Tanvi the Great revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

Anupam Kher has co-written the film along with Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit.

Tanvi The Great also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nassar, and Lain Glen of Game of Thrones fame.

In A Nutshell

Director, co-writer, and actor - Anupam Kher dons many hats for his latest release, Tanvi The Great. The film was recently declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.