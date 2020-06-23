Anupam Kher Presents The 'Mother Of All Dances' In This ROFL Clip With Mom Dulari And Brother Raju

A still from the video that Anupam Kher shared. (Image courtesy: anupampkher )

Highlights "Her sons are such wannabes in her presence," write Anupam Kher

"Am 100 percent sure you're not even looking at #BittuAndRaju," he added

"Aesi cheez roz roz dekhne ko nahi milti," read a part of his caption

Anupam Kher occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy his latest video featuring his mom Dulari Kher and brother Raju Kher. The actor, who has been living with his mother and brother since the lockdown started, shared an ROFL video of the trio matching steps to a tune that is trending on TikTok. Sharing the clip, in which the actor's mom can be seen stealing the spotlight with her dance skills, Anupam Kher hilariously captioned it: "Ladies and gentlemen! Presenting the 'mother' of all dances! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world-class. Mom, as usual, is the centre of attraction!"

"Literally! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100 percent sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends! Aesi cheez roz roz dekhne ko nahi milti," he added with the hashtag #DulariRocks.

Take a look:

Anupam Kher's lockdown diaries comprise several pictures and videos of his mom and brother Raju, who is also an actor. On his mother's birthday, Anupam Kher shared a photo of the trio and wrote a sweet note for her. Check out the aforementioned posts here:

Anupam Kher is best-known for his performances in films such as Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Special 26, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.